PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

PSMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PriceSmart in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

PSMT stock opened at $82.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.25. PriceSmart has a 1 year low of $61.82 and a 1 year high of $84.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.82.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 2.53%. PriceSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PriceSmart will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSMT. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 492,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,692,000 after acquiring an additional 263,016 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,592,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,281,000 after acquiring an additional 148,758 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,319,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,533,000 after acquiring an additional 141,920 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,951,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in PriceSmart by 75.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 242,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,992,000 after buying an additional 104,454 shares during the period. 81.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

