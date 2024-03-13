Primorus Investments plc Plans Dividend of GBX 1.50 (LON:PRIM)

Primorus Investments plc (LON:PRIM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 31.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Primorus Investments Trading Up 7.3 %
Shares of LON PRIM opened at GBX 5.90 ($0.08) on Wednesday. Primorus Investments has a 1-year low of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 6.39 ($0.08). The company has a market cap of £8.25 million, a PE ratio of -511.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 11.20, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3.13.
Primorus Investments Company Profile
