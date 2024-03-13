Primorus Investments plc Plans Dividend of GBX 1.50 (LON:PRIM)

Primorus Investments plc (LON:PRIM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 31.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Primorus Investments Trading Up 7.3 %

Shares of LON PRIM opened at GBX 5.90 ($0.08) on Wednesday. Primorus Investments has a 1-year low of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 6.39 ($0.08). The company has a market cap of £8.25 million, a PE ratio of -511.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 11.20, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3.13.

Primorus Investments Company Profile

Primorus Investments plc is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments in small and mid cap firms. The firm focuses to invest in financial services, natural resources, energy, clean technology, financial technology, business technology, infrastructure, property, consultancy, brand licensing and leisure sectors.

