Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 33.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,407 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFG opened at $79.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $84.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.63. The company has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 15.14%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.18.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

