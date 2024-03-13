PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Shares Down 4.6%

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.06 and last traded at $47.00. Approximately 104,650 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 502,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.28.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, PROCEPT BioRobotics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.56 and a 200-day moving average of $38.85.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $43.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.79 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 77.75% and a negative return on equity of 46.59%. PROCEPT BioRobotics’s quarterly revenue was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevin Waters sold 28,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $1,436,430.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,167.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $719,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,374.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Waters sold 28,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $1,436,430.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,167.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,807 shares of company stock worth $5,956,235. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRCT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,184,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,376,000 after purchasing an additional 109,694 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,065,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,663,000 after acquiring an additional 260,946 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

