Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Receives $81.14 Consensus PT from Analysts

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.14.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Procore Technologies from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

In related news, CFO Howard Fu sold 3,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $225,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,623,055. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Procore Technologies news, CFO Howard Fu sold 3,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $225,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,047 shares in the company, valued at $9,623,055. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,122,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 421,718 shares of company stock worth $31,767,305 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Procore Technologies by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,174,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,874,000 after buying an additional 3,275,404 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 302.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,773,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,166 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,186,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 4,290.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,334,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,804 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,141,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,498 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCOR opened at $79.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.73 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies has a 1-year low of $48.11 and a 1-year high of $80.43.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $260.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.20 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a negative net margin of 19.97%. Analysts predict that Procore Technologies will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

