Prologis, Inc. (PLD) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 15th

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.96 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

Prologis has raised its dividend by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Prologis has a dividend payout ratio of 113.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Prologis to earn $6.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.1%.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $134.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.28. The firm has a market cap of $124.46 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Prologis will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.73.

In related news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Prologis by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 13,518 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

