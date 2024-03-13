Prologis, Inc. (PLD) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 15th

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.96 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.
Prologis has raised its dividend by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Prologis has a dividend payout ratio of 113.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Prologis to earn $6.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.1%.
Prologis Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $134.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.28. The firm has a market cap of $124.46 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.73.
Insider Transactions at Prologis
In related news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prologis
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Prologis by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 13,518 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.
Prologis Company Profile
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.
