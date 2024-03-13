Prologis, Inc. (PLD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.96 on March 29th

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.96 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

Prologis has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Prologis has a payout ratio of 113.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Prologis to earn $6.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.1%.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $134.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.06 and a 200-day moving average of $121.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $124.46 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $137.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prologis will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Prologis news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prologis

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 13,518 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Prologis

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.