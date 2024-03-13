Prologis, Inc. (PLD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.96 on March 29th

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2024

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLDGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.96 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

Prologis has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Prologis has a payout ratio of 113.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Prologis to earn $6.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.1%.

Prologis Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $134.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.06 and a 200-day moving average of $121.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $124.46 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLDGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prologis will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prologis news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prologis

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 13,518 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Prologis

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

Dividend History for Prologis (NYSE:PLD)

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.