ProPhase Labs (PRPH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ProPhase Labs Stock Performance

Shares of PRPH stock opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. ProPhase Labs has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $9.94. The stock has a market cap of $86.64 million, a PE ratio of -8.73 and a beta of -0.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProPhase Labs

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in ProPhase Labs in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in ProPhase Labs by 2,166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ProPhase Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in ProPhase Labs in the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in ProPhase Labs by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of ProPhase Labs in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

About ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel drugs, dietary supplements, and compounds in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. It provides a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

