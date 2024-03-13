Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,035 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,050 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 11.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 14.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 80,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 10,447 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 73.3% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 51,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 21,924 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 142,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,768,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 13.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 195,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,659,000 after buying an additional 22,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $62.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.93. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.60 and a 1 year high of $68.88.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.34 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 6.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PB. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.04.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

