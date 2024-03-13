PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.67 Per Share

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.6653 per share on Wednesday, April 17th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This is a positive change from PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.46.
PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk stock opened at $19.34 on Wednesday. PT Bank Negara Indonesia has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $21.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.98.
About PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk
