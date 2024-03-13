PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.67 Per Share

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.6653 per share on Wednesday, April 17th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This is a positive change from PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.46.

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk stock opened at $19.34 on Wednesday. PT Bank Negara Indonesia has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $21.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.98.

About PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Indonesia, New York, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Corporate & International Banking, Institutional Banking, Enterprise & commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Treasury, Head Offices, and Subsidiaries segments.

