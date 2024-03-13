Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,716 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $5,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TRU. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 166.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at TransUnion

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $943,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,284,883.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRU shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on TransUnion from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.64.

TransUnion Stock Performance

NYSE TRU opened at $80.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.96. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $42.09 and a twelve month high of $82.75.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.04 million. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 7.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently -28.19%.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

