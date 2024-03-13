Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 30,456 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 274,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,456 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Avantor were worth $5,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 815.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in Avantor by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Avantor in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Avantor by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Avantor by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $25.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 53.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.37. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $25.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.69.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Avantor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen raised Avantor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Avantor from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.14.

In other Avantor news, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $151,911.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,992.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

