Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Puma Biotechnology from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PBYI

Puma Biotechnology Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of PBYI stock opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.92 million, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.32. Puma Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $7.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

In related news, CFO Maximo F. Nougues sold 15,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $70,412.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,710.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Puma Biotechnology news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 41,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $185,868.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,936,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,146,892.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Maximo F. Nougues sold 15,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $70,412.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,710.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,811 shares of company stock worth $291,001 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Puma Biotechnology

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBYI. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at $4,734,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth $1,359,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,216,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,317,000 after purchasing an additional 304,969 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth $1,154,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 621.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 299,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 257,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.97% of the company’s stock.

About Puma Biotechnology

(Get Free Report)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib, oral), for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; and for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.