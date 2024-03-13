Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PYXS. SVB Leerink started coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Pyxis Oncology Trading Down 1.9 %

Institutional Trading of Pyxis Oncology

Shares of NASDAQ:PYXS opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $252.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.63. Pyxis Oncology has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $6.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYXS. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pyxis Oncology in the third quarter worth $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Pyxis Oncology during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pyxis Oncology during the second quarter valued at $27,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Pyxis Oncology during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Pyxis Oncology by 414.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 12,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

About Pyxis Oncology

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) without driver mutations/translocations, breast cancer, endometrial cancer, thyroid cancer, kidney cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, bladder cancer, colorectal cancer, and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

