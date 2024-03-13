Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Nuvation Bio Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NYSE:NUVB)

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 7th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.10). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nuvation Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Nuvation Bio’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of NYSE NUVB opened at $2.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average of $1.50. Nuvation Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $2.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 21.1% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,443,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,933,000 after buying an additional 1,820,473 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Nuvation Bio by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,932,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,025,000 after buying an additional 1,671,908 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP purchased a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,980,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,510,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 971.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 911,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 826,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

