Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Element Solutions Inc Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:ESI)

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Element Solutions in a research report issued on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Element Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $1.40 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Element Solutions’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $573.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.43 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 5.06%. Element Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Element Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Element Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

ESI stock opened at $24.11 on Monday. Element Solutions has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $24.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 49.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

In other Element Solutions news, EVP Michael Goralski sold 1,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $27,120.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 146,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Carey J. Dorman sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $32,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,109,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Goralski sold 1,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $27,120.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 146,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,090.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,203 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,110. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Element Solutions by 2.6% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 236,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 5,982 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,495,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,162,000 after purchasing an additional 110,620 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Element Solutions by 12.6% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,644,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,242,000 after acquiring an additional 183,562 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,730,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,934,000 after buying an additional 45,752 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,403,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,362,000 after buying an additional 1,412,706 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

