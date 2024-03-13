Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Reduced by Analyst

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now expects that the energy exploration company will post earnings of $2.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.06. The consensus estimate for EOG Resources’ current full-year earnings is $11.46 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.82 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $15.22 EPS.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.80.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of EOG stock opened at $120.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.81. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $98.52 and a fifty-two week high of $136.79.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS.

Institutional Trading of EOG Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 530.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.98%.

About EOG Resources

(Get Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.