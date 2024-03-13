Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Xcel Brands, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:XELB)

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr lifted their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Xcel Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 8th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Xcel Brands’ current full-year earnings is ($0.60) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Xcel Brands’ FY2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Get Xcel Brands alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Brands in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Xcel Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XELB opened at $1.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.46. Xcel Brands has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $2.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xcel Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XELB. Potomac Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 779,452 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 148,050 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Xcel Brands by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 95,997 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Xcel Brands by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 506,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 62,353 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Brands

(Get Free Report)

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.