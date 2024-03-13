Q4 2024 Earnings Forecast for Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT) Issued By Roth Capital

Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital boosted their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Allient in a research note issued on Thursday, March 7th. Roth Capital analyst G. Sweeney now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Allient’s current full-year earnings is $2.31 per share.

Get Allient alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Allient in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Allient from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Allient Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALNT opened at $32.62 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.96 and a 200-day moving average of $29.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.17 million, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Allient has a twelve month low of $25.12 and a twelve month high of $40.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allient during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Allient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,494,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Allient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,725,000. 61.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Allient

In related news, VP Ashish Bendre sold 20,382 shares of Allient stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $690,745.98. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,901.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Allient news, CFO Michael R. Leach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $171,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,154,048.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ashish Bendre sold 20,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $690,745.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,901.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Allient Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. Allient’s dividend payout ratio is 8.11%.

Allient Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.