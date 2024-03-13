Qurate Retail Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 8,223 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 506% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,357 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qurate Retail

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QRTEA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Qurate Retail by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,355,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,055,000 after buying an additional 93,235 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,219,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,692,000 after acquiring an additional 490,593 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,301,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,980 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,986,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,036,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,814,000 after purchasing an additional 98,285 shares in the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qurate Retail Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.80. Qurate Retail has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.80. The firm has a market cap of $505.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

