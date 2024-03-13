R. Craig Barton Buys 60,000 Shares of RESAAS Services Inc. (CVE:RSS) Stock

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2024

RESAAS Services Inc. (CVE:RSSGet Free Report) insider R. Craig Barton purchased 60,000 shares of RESAAS Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.26 per share, with a total value of C$15,600.00.

R. Craig Barton also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, January 16th, R. Craig Barton acquired 5,000 shares of RESAAS Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.55 per share, with a total value of C$2,750.00.
  • On Wednesday, December 20th, R. Craig Barton acquired 5,000 shares of RESAAS Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.39 per share, with a total value of C$1,925.00.
  • On Monday, December 18th, R. Craig Barton purchased 10,000 shares of RESAAS Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,850.00.

RESAAS Services Stock Up 7.4 %

RSS opened at C$0.29 on Wednesday. RESAAS Services Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.10 and a 1-year high of C$0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.85. The stock has a market cap of C$23.17 million, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 0.58.

About RESAAS Services

(Get Free Report)

RESAAS Services Inc engages in the development of web and mobile communications software for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for RESAAS Services (CVE:RSS)

Receive News & Ratings for RESAAS Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RESAAS Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.