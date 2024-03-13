R. Craig Barton Buys 60,000 Shares of RESAAS Services Inc. (CVE:RSS) Stock

RESAAS Services Inc. (CVE:RSS – Get Free Report) insider R. Craig Barton purchased 60,000 shares of RESAAS Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.26 per share, with a total value of C$15,600.00.

R. Craig Barton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 16th, R. Craig Barton acquired 5,000 shares of RESAAS Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.55 per share, with a total value of C$2,750.00.

On Wednesday, December 20th, R. Craig Barton acquired 5,000 shares of RESAAS Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.39 per share, with a total value of C$1,925.00.

On Monday, December 18th, R. Craig Barton purchased 10,000 shares of RESAAS Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,850.00.

RESAAS Services Stock Up 7.4 %

RSS opened at C$0.29 on Wednesday. RESAAS Services Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.10 and a 1-year high of C$0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.85. The stock has a market cap of C$23.17 million, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 0.58.

About RESAAS Services

RESAAS Services Inc engages in the development of web and mobile communications software for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine.

