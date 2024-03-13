R. H. Seale Sells 689 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) Director R. H. Seale sold 689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $33,588.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 420,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,512,488.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Q2 Stock Performance

Shares of QTWO stock opened at $49.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.16. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.19 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $50.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QTWO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Q2 from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Q2 from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Q2 from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Q2 from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Q2 from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Q2

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Q2 by 156.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Q2 by 2,582.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Q2 by 370.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in Q2 by 193.7% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Q2 during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Further Reading

