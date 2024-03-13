RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RDNT. Barclays began coverage on RadNet in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on RadNet from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Get RadNet alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on RDNT

RadNet Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of RDNT stock opened at $46.02 on Tuesday. RadNet has a 1 year low of $22.70 and a 1 year high of $49.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -2,299.85 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.80 and its 200-day moving average is $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The medical research company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. RadNet had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $420.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that RadNet will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDNT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 278.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,066,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,403,000 after buying an additional 1,520,695 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,053,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $262,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,999 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of RadNet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,073,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of RadNet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,477,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of RadNet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

RadNet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.