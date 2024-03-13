Rahul Shukla Sells 19,899 Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Stock

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) CAO Rahul Shukla sold 19,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total value of $43,578.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,332 shares in the company, valued at $46,717.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rahul Shukla also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Rahul Shukla sold 21,332 shares of Stem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total value of $47,143.72.

On Monday, February 26th, Rahul Shukla sold 8,244 shares of Stem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $21,846.60.

On Friday, January 19th, Rahul Shukla sold 3,310 shares of Stem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total value of $9,036.30.

Stem Stock Performance

Shares of STEM stock opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.51. The firm has a market cap of $320.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.92. Stem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Stem from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Stem from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Stem from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Stem from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Stem from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stem

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stem during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stem during the fourth quarter worth about $392,000. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Stem during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Stem by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 108,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 20,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Stem by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 559,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 94,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

About Stem

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

