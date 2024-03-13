Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $63.76, but opened at $62.33. Rambus shares last traded at $62.53, with a volume of 104,816 shares.

Specifically, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 2,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $110,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,667,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Rambus news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 2,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $110,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,667,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.17, for a total value of $932,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,946,618.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,769 shares of company stock worth $1,785,120 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RMBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Rambus from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rambus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.20.

Rambus Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.75.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.00 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 72.41%. Equities analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. West Tower Group LLC raised its stake in Rambus by 194.4% during the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Rambus by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Rambus during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Rambus by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

