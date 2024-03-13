RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Receives $28.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.67.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RAPT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut RAPT Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. SVB Leerink cut RAPT Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RAPT opened at $7.97 on Friday. RAPT Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $27.35. The company has a market capitalization of $277.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.69.

In other news, insider William Ho sold 2,500 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $54,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,633.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 347.8% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. 99.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

