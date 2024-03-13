Raymond James Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL)

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Pollard Banknote in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.76. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pollard Banknote’s current full-year earnings is $1.40 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Pollard Banknote’s FY2025 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PBL. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Acumen Capital boosted their price target on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Shares of PBL stock opened at C$36.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$34.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.78. Pollard Banknote has a 52 week low of C$20.35 and a 52 week high of C$37.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.14. The company has a market cap of C$975.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Pollard Banknote’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Pollard Banknote’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through Lotteries, Charitable Gaming, eGaming Systems, and Retail segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

