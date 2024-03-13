Raymond James Weighs in on Franco-Nevada Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) – Raymond James decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a report released on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.04. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $4.37 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

FNV has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC decreased their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$258.00 to C$250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$170.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$172.50 to C$170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$141.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$189.46.

Shares of TSE:FNV opened at C$152.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$146.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$162.83. Franco-Nevada has a twelve month low of C$139.19 and a twelve month high of C$217.70. The company has a market cap of C$29.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 23.26, a current ratio of 37.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C$0.16. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 55.19%. The firm had revenue of C$412.95 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.21%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

