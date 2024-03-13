Reddit, Inc. Prices IPO at $31.00-$34.00 Per Share (RDDT)

Reddit, Inc. (RDDT) is planning to raise $715 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday, March 21st, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 22,000,000 shares at a price of $31.00-$34.00 per share.

In the last year, Reddit, Inc. generated $804 million in revenue and had a net loss of $90.8 million. The company has a market-cap of $5.2 billion.

Reddit provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “Our mission is to bring community, belonging, and empowerment to everyone in the world.Â We built Reddit with the belief that communities unlock the power of human creativity and create a sense of belonging and empowerment for their members. Our over 100,000 active communities (known as “subreddits”) have channeled the power of human creativity to grow Reddit since our founding.Â We believe the world needs community more than ever, and that this represents our greatest opportunity to further enrich the lives of everyone in the world.Â (Incorporated in Delaware)Â (Note: Reddit Inc. filed the terms for its long-awaited IPO on March 11, 2024: 22.0 million shares at a price range of $31.00 to $34.00 to raise $715 million, based on mid-point pricing at $32.50, according to its S-1/A filing.) (Note: Reddit filed its S-1 on Feb. 22, 2024, without disclosing terms for its long-awaited IPO, with proceeds estimated at $100 million – a placeholder figure. The social media company is expected to raise about five to seven times that estimate – around $500 million to $700 million or more – but that figure won’t be known until Reddit files an S-1/A with its IPO terms – a filing that could come within the next week to 10 days or so. Reddit filed confidential IPO documents on Dec. 16, 2021.)Â Â “.

Reddit was founded in 2005 and has 2013 employees. The company is located at 303 2nd Street, South Tower, 5th Floor, San Francisco, CA 94107 and can be reached via phone at (415) 494-8016 or on the web at http://www.redditinc.com/.

