Redwire (RDW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 14th. Analysts expect Redwire to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Redwire Stock Performance

NYSE RDW opened at $3.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $204.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.90. Redwire has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $4.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RDW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Redwire in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Redwire in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDW. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Redwire in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Redwire during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Redwire by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Redwire in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Redwire by 719.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 8,893 shares during the last quarter. 9.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redwire Company Profile

Redwire Corporation operates as a space infrastructure company in the United States, Netherlands, Luxemburg, the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Spain, South Korea, Poland, and internationally. It provides critical space solutions and reliability components for solar power generation, in-space 3D printing and manufacturing, avionics, critical components, sensors, digital engineering, and space-based biotechnology.

