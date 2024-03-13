REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

Equities researchers at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 63.79% from the company’s previous close.

RGNX has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. William Blair restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, REGENXBIO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of REGENXBIO stock opened at $21.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.27. REGENXBIO has a twelve month low of $11.83 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.33.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.01 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 68.18% and a negative net margin of 291.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.38) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that REGENXBIO will post -3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $885,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,992,087.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other REGENXBIO news, insider Steve Pakola sold 17,237 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $299,751.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,192 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,068.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 45,000 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total transaction of $885,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 355,289 shares in the company, valued at $6,992,087.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,115 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,072 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGNX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 10.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in REGENXBIO by 19.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 9,765 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in REGENXBIO by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 344,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,440,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in REGENXBIO during the first quarter worth about $1,593,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in REGENXBIO by 54.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 8,295 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

