Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BIO)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Anand now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $2.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.83. The consensus estimate for Bio-Rad Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $11.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bio-Rad Laboratories’ Q4 2025 earnings at $4.09 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.37 EPS.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.17. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 23.86%. The firm had revenue of $681.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

BIO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $484.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $493.75.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of BIO stock opened at $337.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $325.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 12-month low of $261.59 and a 12-month high of $499.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,512. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIO. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 377 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 501 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.9% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 768 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

