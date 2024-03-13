Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of CrowdStrike in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 6th. William Blair analyst J. Ho now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.15. The consensus estimate for CrowdStrike’s current full-year earnings is $0.93 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CrowdStrike’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

CRWD has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $281.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $357.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $322.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.50.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $329.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 914.64, a PEG ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $302.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.07. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $365.00.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $2,629,274.75. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 333,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,085,226.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $2,629,274.75. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 333,995 shares in the company, valued at $85,085,226.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at $9,465,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,858 shares of company stock valued at $52,414,866 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401,659 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,746,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,405 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,938,000 after buying an additional 1,581,796 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,516,000 after buying an additional 2,757,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,392,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,179,000 after purchasing an additional 70,484 shares during the period. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

