Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:DRR)

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark dropped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust in a report issued on Thursday, March 7th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.25. Cormark also issued estimates for Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($1.14). The company had revenue of C$16.33 million for the quarter.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

