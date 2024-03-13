Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Elevation Oncology, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ELEV)

Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Elevation Oncology in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 6th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.32). The consensus estimate for Elevation Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($0.87) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Elevation Oncology’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.84) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

Get Elevation Oncology alerts:

ELEV has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush raised their price target on Elevation Oncology from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Elevation Oncology in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Elevation Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of Elevation Oncology stock opened at $4.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $198.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 21.22, a quick ratio of 21.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Elevation Oncology has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $5.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elevation Oncology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELEV. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Elevation Oncology during the second quarter worth $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Elevation Oncology by 427.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 18,107 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevation Oncology by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevation Oncology by 53.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Elevation Oncology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elevation Oncology, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead candidate is EO-3021, an antibody-drug conjugate designed to target Claudin 18.2, a clinically validated molecular target.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elevation Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevation Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.