Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Mettler-Toledo International Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mettler-Toledo International in a research note issued on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $7.63 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $7.67. The consensus estimate for Mettler-Toledo International’s current full-year earnings is $39.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s Q1 2025 earnings at $9.19 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $975.00 target price (down previously from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,223.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,289.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,211.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,142.40. Mettler-Toledo International has a fifty-two week low of $928.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.32 by ($0.92). Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a negative return on equity of 904.59%. The firm had revenue of $934.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $12.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total value of $295,514.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,042.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total transaction of $363,249.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,950,018.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total value of $295,514.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,042.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 951 shares of company stock worth $1,170,256 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mettler-Toledo International

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 21 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Featured Stories

