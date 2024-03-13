Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for PepGen Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PEPG)

PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of PepGen in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.72) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.98). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for PepGen’s current full-year earnings is ($2.93) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for PepGen’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.73) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.59) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.47) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.81) EPS.

PepGen stock opened at $13.89 on Monday. PepGen has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.60. The stock has a market cap of $330.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.60.

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,557,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $27,212,789.52. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,179,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,667,464.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepGen during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of PepGen by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in PepGen in the third quarter worth $33,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in PepGen by 689.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepGen in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PepGen

PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. Its lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide that id in Phase I clinical trial to treat individuals with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

