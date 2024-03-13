Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:FFH)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Free Report) – National Bank Financial raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Fairfax Financial in a report issued on Monday, March 11th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will earn $224.94 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $223.02. The consensus estimate for Fairfax Financial’s current full-year earnings is $185.09 per share.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$71.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$81.40 by C($9.42). The business had revenue of C$9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.25 billion. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 21.21%.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FFH. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,085.00 to C$1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,650.00 to C$1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,800.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,550.00 to C$1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1,641.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Fairfax Financial stock opened at C$1,491.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.10. Fairfax Financial has a 52 week low of C$863.55 and a 52 week high of C$1,492.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1,359.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1,239.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.86.

Fairfax Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were issued a $19.871 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 17th. This is a positive change from Fairfax Financial’s previous annual dividend of $13.42. Fairfax Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eric Salsberg sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,485.00, for a total value of C$1,485,000.00. In related news, Director Christine N. Mclean acquired 80 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1,349.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$107,998.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$795,138.22. Also, Director Eric Salsberg sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,485.00, for a total transaction of C$1,485,000.00. 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fairfax Financial

(Get Free Report)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.