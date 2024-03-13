Research Analysts Set Expectations for M&T Bank Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of M&T Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, March 7th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $14.04 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $16.02. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for M&T Bank’s current full-year earnings is $13.88 per share.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.57 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MTB. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.71.

M&T Bank Stock Up 0.3 %

MTB opened at $143.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $148.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.07.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,350.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total transaction of $230,999.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,811.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,350.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of M&T Bank

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $833,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in M&T Bank by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $299,000. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in M&T Bank by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,840,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,138,000 after buying an additional 650,796 shares during the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

