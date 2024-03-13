Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Permian Resources (PR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Permian Resources (NASDAQ: PR):
- 3/7/2024 – Permian Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $22.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/7/2024 – Permian Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $16.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/5/2024 – Permian Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $18.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/5/2024 – Permian Resources had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/5/2024 – Permian Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $16.00 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/1/2024 – Permian Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $17.00 to $19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/1/2024 – Permian Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $23.00 to $24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/29/2024 – Permian Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $15.00 to $16.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/31/2024 – Permian Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $22.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/24/2024 – Permian Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $17.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/23/2024 – Permian Resources had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.
Permian Resources Price Performance
Permian Resources stock opened at $16.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 4.35. Permian Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $8.94 and a 12-month high of $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.87.
Permian Resources Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.24%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Permian Resources
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Permian Resources by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Permian Resources during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 53.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Permian Resources
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Ambarella’s Stock Turning Point: AI Set to Propel Growth in 2024
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- ON Holdings Stock Price Tumbles: Is Now The Time to Buy?
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- GameStop Stock Is Giving Investors a Familiar Feeling, But Why?
Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.