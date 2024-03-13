Reuven Spiegel Sells 750 Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Stock

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) CFO Reuven Spiegel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $19,507.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,737.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Reuven Spiegel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Delek US alerts:

On Thursday, February 8th, Reuven Spiegel sold 750 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $20,467.50.

On Monday, January 8th, Reuven Spiegel sold 750 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $19,320.00.

Delek US Price Performance

Shares of Delek US stock opened at $25.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 117.55 and a beta of 1.31. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $31.22.

Delek US Increases Dividend

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.12%. Delek US’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.245 dividend. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Delek US’s payout ratio is 445.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Delek US from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Delek US in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DK

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delek US

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 510.1% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,747,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,675,000 after buying an additional 3,132,971 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Delek US by 416.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,532,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,752 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Delek US in the fourth quarter worth $28,471,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Delek US by 2,421.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 937,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,195,000 after purchasing an additional 900,600 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Delek US by 70.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,544,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,990,000 after purchasing an additional 639,963 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Delek US

(Get Free Report)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.