Reviewing Allegheny & Western Railway (OTC:AWRY) and Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) and Allegheny & Western Railway (OTC:AWRY – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Canadian Pacific Kansas City and Allegheny & Western Railway’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Pacific Kansas City 31.29% 8.52% 4.49% Allegheny & Western Railway N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Canadian Pacific Kansas City and Allegheny & Western Railway’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Pacific Kansas City $9.30 billion 9.08 $2.91 billion $3.14 28.85 Allegheny & Western Railway N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Canadian Pacific Kansas City has higher revenue and earnings than Allegheny & Western Railway.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and Allegheny & Western Railway, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Pacific Kansas City 0 9 10 0 2.53 Allegheny & Western Railway 0 0 0 0 N/A

Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has a consensus price target of $92.94, indicating a potential upside of 2.59%. Given Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Canadian Pacific Kansas City is more favorable than Allegheny & Western Railway.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.9% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Canadian Pacific Kansas City beats Allegheny & Western Railway on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers. It also provides rail and intermodal transportation services over a network of approximately 20,000 miles serving business centres. The company was formerly known as Canadian Pacific Railway Limited and changed its name to Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited in April 2023. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited was incorporated in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Allegheny & Western Railway

Allegheny and Western Railway Company operates as a railway services and shortline railroad company that provides railroad transportation services. The company focuses on leasing, purchasing, and/or operating shortline railroads. It provides access to range of locomotives from small industrial units to large, high-horsepower road engines. The company offers various lease types from basic locomotive-only to full service maintenance plans. It also provides consulting services in various aspects of the railroad industry; and turnkey planning, construction, and switching services for ethanol and biodiesel plants. The company was founded in 1898 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida. Allegheny and Western Railway Company operates as a subsidiary of CSX Transportation, Inc.

