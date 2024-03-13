Reviewing DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) & United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS)

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) and United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for DraftKings and United Parks & Resorts, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DraftKings 2 1 23 0 2.81 United Parks & Resorts 0 1 1 0 2.50

DraftKings currently has a consensus price target of $43.93, indicating a potential upside of 3.75%. United Parks & Resorts has a consensus price target of $62.50, indicating a potential upside of 21.34%. Given United Parks & Resorts’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe United Parks & Resorts is more favorable than DraftKings.

Risk and Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

DraftKings has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Parks & Resorts has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares DraftKings and United Parks & Resorts’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DraftKings $3.67 billion 10.01 -$802.14 million ($1.75) -24.19 United Parks & Resorts $1.73 billion 1.91 $234.20 million $3.63 14.19

United Parks & Resorts has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DraftKings. DraftKings is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Parks & Resorts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares DraftKings and United Parks & Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DraftKings -21.88% -87.24% -21.18% United Parks & Resorts 13.56% -72.46% 9.31%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.8% of DraftKings shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.2% of DraftKings shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of United Parks & Resorts shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About DraftKings

(Get Free Report)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators. In addition, it offers DraftKings marketplace, a digital collectibles ecosystem designed for mainstream accessibility that offers curated NFT drops and supports secondary-market transactions. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About United Parks & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

United Parks & Resorts Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia. The company also operates water park attractions in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; San Diego, California; Chula Vista, California; Tampa, Florida; and Williamsburg, Virginia. In addition, it operates a reservations-only theme park in Orlando, Florida and a park in Langhorne, Pennsylvania. The company operates a portfolio of twelve theme parks under the SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Water Country USA, Adventure Island, and Sesame Place brands. The company was formerly known as SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. and changed its name to United Parks & Resorts Inc. in February 2024. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.