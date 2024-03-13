Reviewing HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR) and TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT)

HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Free Report) and TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HeartCore Enterprises and TELUS International (Cda)’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HeartCore Enterprises $8.82 million 2.39 -$6.68 million ($0.13) -7.77 TELUS International (Cda) $2.71 billion 0.24 $54.00 million $0.15 58.44

TELUS International (Cda) has higher revenue and earnings than HeartCore Enterprises. HeartCore Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TELUS International (Cda), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HeartCore Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A TELUS International (Cda) 0 6 6 0 2.50

This is a summary of recent recommendations for HeartCore Enterprises and TELUS International (Cda), as reported by MarketBeat.

TELUS International (Cda) has a consensus price target of $14.29, indicating a potential upside of 62.99%. Given TELUS International (Cda)’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TELUS International (Cda) is more favorable than HeartCore Enterprises.

Profitability

This table compares HeartCore Enterprises and TELUS International (Cda)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HeartCore Enterprises -13.46% -19.20% -9.91% TELUS International (Cda) 1.99% 11.74% 4.81%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.0% of HeartCore Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of TELUS International (Cda) shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.1% of HeartCore Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of TELUS International (Cda) shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

HeartCore Enterprises has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TELUS International (Cda) has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TELUS International (Cda) beats HeartCore Enterprises on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HeartCore Enterprises

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc., a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement. The company also provides data analytics services that allow enterprise businesses to create web experiences for their clients. In addition, it operates a digital transformation business that provides customers with robotics process automation, process mining, and task mining to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection. It also offers IT lifecycle services comprising cloud platform solutions, managed IT services, application development and management, quality assurance and testing, system operations, IT service desk, internet of things, engineering solutions, and enterprise platform services; advisory services consists of digital strategy, CX process consulting, data and customer analytics, workforce management, learning excellence solutions, and business and process transformation; back office and automation solutions, such as robotic process automation, talent acquisition, finance and accounting, and supply chain management; and trust, safety, and security services, including content moderation and social media community management, and fraud prevention and detection. In addition, the company provides AI data solutions comprising data collection and creation, data annotation, data validation and relevance, and linguistic annotation for video, audio, text, image, and geographical data, as well as 3D sensor fusion. It serves technology and gaming, communications and media, ecommerce, financial services and financial technology, healthcare, travel and hospitality, and automotive industries. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. TELUS International (Cda) Inc. operates as a subsidiary of TELUS Communications Inc.

