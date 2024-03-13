Reviewing InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) & LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR)

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Free Report) and InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

LENSAR has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InVivo Therapeutics has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LENSAR and InVivo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LENSAR -34.11% -40.53% -21.83% InVivo Therapeutics N/A -75.04% -65.01%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LENSAR $42.16 million 1.12 -$14.38 million ($1.79) -2.31 InVivo Therapeutics N/A N/A -$10.49 million N/A N/A

This table compares LENSAR and InVivo Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

InVivo Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LENSAR.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.3% of LENSAR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.8% of InVivo Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 38.5% of LENSAR shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of InVivo Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for LENSAR and InVivo Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LENSAR 0 0 0 0 N/A InVivo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

LENSAR presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 93.24%.

Summary

LENSAR beats InVivo Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LENSAR

(Get Free Report)

LENSAR, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. Its LENSAR Laser System incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision. The company also offers Adaptive Cataract Treatment System, a platform design to femtosecond laser technology features that enhanced laser capabilities into a single small unit that allows surgeons to perform a femtosecond laser assisted cataract procedure in a single operating room. LENSAR, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About InVivo Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company in the United States. The company engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant comprise of biocompatible and bioresorbable polymers, which includes Poly lactic-co-glycolic acid, a polymer which is widely used in resorbable sutures and provides the biocompatible support for Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant; and Poly-L-Lysine, a positively charged polymer used to coat surfaces to promote cellular attachment. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. On February 1, 2024, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. It is in joint administration with InVivo Therapeutics Corporation.

