ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RWLK opened at $1.05 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.78. ReWalk Robotics has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 78.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,282 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 60,859 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 249.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34,013 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 208.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,403 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new position in ReWalk Robotics during the 4th quarter valued at about $532,000. Institutional investors own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

