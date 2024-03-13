Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Receives $28.58 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.58.

Several research firms recently issued reports on REYN. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on REYN

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:REYN opened at $28.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.11 and a 200-day moving average of $26.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.50. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $30.54.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is currently 64.79%.

Institutional Trading of Reynolds Consumer Products

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REYN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,891,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,009,000 after purchasing an additional 41,949 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,454,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,432,000 after buying an additional 442,654 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,633,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,198,000 after acquiring an additional 25,597 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 5.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,805,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,139,000 after purchasing an additional 155,206 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,570,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,603,000 after acquiring an additional 13,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.