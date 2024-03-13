Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Trading 1.4% Higher

Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $91.59 and last traded at $91.59. 17,231 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 19,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.34.

Rheinmetall Trading Up 1.4 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.84.

Rheinmetall Company Profile

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

