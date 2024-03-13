Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Shares Down 4.6%

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) fell 4.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.72 and last traded at $40.00. 109,342 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 656,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.94.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.40.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.57 and its 200 day moving average is $35.28.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.70). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 238.50% and a negative return on equity of 96.02%. The firm had revenue of $24.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.75) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 175.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 5,015 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $250,800.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,126 shares in the company, valued at $56,311.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Yann Mazabraud sold 1,594 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $81,899.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,702 shares in the company, valued at $395,728.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph Shulman sold 5,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $250,800.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,311.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,472 shares of company stock worth $4,105,895. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 65.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,265,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,310,000 after buying an additional 2,484,406 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,676,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,598,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,065,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,778 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,339,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,474,000 after purchasing an additional 243,202 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,267,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,880,000 after purchasing an additional 655,237 shares during the period.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

