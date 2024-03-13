Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Up 5.8%

Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.31 and last traded at $42.27. 2,642,882 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 7,836,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.94.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RBLX shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

The stock has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.81 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.15% and a negative return on equity of 770.71%. Roblox’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roblox news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $388,817.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,794,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,031,713.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $177,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,181,050.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $388,817.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,794,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,031,713.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 635,220 shares of company stock worth $27,808,606 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Roblox by 29.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,593,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,414,000 after acquiring an additional 10,025,779 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Roblox by 2,473.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,586,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330,861 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Roblox by 158.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,151,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604,995 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Roblox by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,809,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Roblox by 13.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,014,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927,848 shares during the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

